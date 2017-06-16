Uzbekistan creating single service to explore uranium, non-ferrous, precious metals

2017-06-16 13:58 | www.trend.az | 0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, June 16

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

A single service for geological exploration of uranium, precious and non-ferrous metals will be created in Uzbekistan under the State Geology and Mineral Resources Committee, according to the decree of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The decree published June 16 reads that the Scientific and Production Center “Geology of Precious Metals and Uranium” of the Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Complex and the Scientific and Production Center “Geology of Non-Ferrous Metals” of the Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Complex must be transferred to the new single service for geological exploration within two months.

Uzbekistan’s State Geology and Mineral Resources Committee was instructed to conduct an active investment policy for the industrial development of mineral deposits and develop recommendations for their rational use.

Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Complex is one of the largest gold producers in Central Asia and is a monopoly operator for production, enrichment and export of uranium in Uzbekistan.

Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Complex is one of the largest producers of non-ferrous metals in Central Asia and is the sole copper producer in Uzbekistan.