Construction of facilities for Baku F1 circuit complete by 99%

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 16

Construction of facilities for the circuit of 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku has been completed by 99 percent, said Tom Butcher, head of venue delivery & facilities management at Baku City Circuit Operations Company.

Now, the construction and installation work is at its final stage, he told reporters in Baku.

