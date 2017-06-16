Iran says preparing ‘proper response’ to US sanctions

Tehran, Iran, June 16

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

Shortly after the US Senate voted for new sanctions on Iran’s ballistic missile program, Tehran has said it will give a “proper response” to the move, the Young Journalists Club reported June 16.

Ali Akbar Velayati, international affairs advisor to Iran’s supreme leader, making the statement added that the sanctions are “against the spirit of the JCPOA”.

He said slapping this new set of sanctions is a response by Washington to its successive defeats in Iraq and Syria.

Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani also last week ordered the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission to draft a plan to counter the proposed Senate sanctions.

The Senate voted nearly unanimously on Thursday for legislation to impose new sanctions on Iran over its ballistic missile program and other activities not related to the international nuclear agreement reached with the United States and other world powers.