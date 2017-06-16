Turkey, Saudi Arabia to mull Qatar crisis

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 16

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey and Saudi Arabia will discuss the Qatar crisis during the visit of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to Riyadh, said the Turkish Foreign Ministry in a message June 16.

According to the message, Cavusoglu will visit Riyadh on June 16, and he will have a meeting with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Regional issues will also be discussed during the meeting.

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE announced about breaking their diplomatic relations with Qatar June 5, accusing Doha of supporting terrorist organizations and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East.

Later, the authorities of Libya, Yemen, as well as the Maldives and Mauritius also announced about severing diplomatic relations with Qatar.

