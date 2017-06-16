Iraqi KRG’s head talks holding of referendum

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 16

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Iraq’s Kurdish Autonomous Region is firmly determined to hold the independence referendum, Iraqi media cited Masoud Barzani, head of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq, as saying June 16.

Barzani stressed that everything has been prepared for holding the referendum.

"Iraq’s Kurdish Autonomous Region does not intend to postpone the independence referendum each time," Barzani said.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that those in Iraq’s Kurdish Autonomous Region should understand that they are not alone in the region and there are also Arabs and Turkomans living there.

“Iraq's territorial integrity is a priority for Turkey,” Erdogan said.

Last week, Barzani said the KRG is ready to hold an independence referendum.

Barzani noted that the referendum is scheduled for September 25.

