Construction of facilities for F1 race in Baku almost done (UPDATE)

2017-06-16 17:02 | www.trend.az | 0

Headline changed (first version posted at 15:01)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 16

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Construction of facilities for the circuit of 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix has been completed by 99 percent, said Tom Butcher, head of venue delivery & facilities management at Baku City Circuit Operations Company.

Now, the construction and installation work is at its final stage, he told reporters in Baku June 16.

Starting from 01:00 (UTC +4 hours) June 19, main streets of the city will be cordoned off for completing the work, Butcher said, adding the company is doing everything necessary to minimize the impact on city traffic.

He noted that within the next four days, the track will be completely ready to host the race.