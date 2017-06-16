Grandstands for Baku F1 race 95% ready

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 16

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Grandstands on the circuit of 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix have been assembled by 95 percent, Nigar Arpadarai, head of marketing and communications at Baku City Circuit (BCC), told reporters in Baku June 16.

She said that innovation was applied this year during the construction of the grandstands.

“Corporate boxes have been installed in the upper part of some grandstands,” Arpadarai noted. “These are places for companies that bought tickets for their employees. In general, all the work is being carried out in accordance with the schedule, trainings for volunteers are being held and they are all ready for the 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.”

She noted that citizens of Azerbaijan and Russia bought the greatest number of tickets.

“Since the start of ticket sales in December 2016, foreign citizens have been intensively buying tickets,” she added. “Compared to last year, the number of foreign spectators who will come, will double this year. Tickets for two grandstands have been sold out completely.”

She said that the roads that make up the Baku circuit of 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be closed for traffic June 19-27.

The 2017 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held in Azerbaijan’s capital June 23-25.