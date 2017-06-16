Sea transportation up in Azerbaijan

2017-06-16

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 16

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC transported more than 1.55 million tons of liquid cargo on its tankers and ferries in January-May 2017, which is almost two times more compared to the same period of 2016, the company said in a message June 16.

In the first five months of 2017, Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping transported 660,870 tons of dry cargo, which is 54,150 tons more than in January-May 2016.

The volume of cargo transported on dry cargo ships and Ro-Ro vessels was 305,000 tons in January-May 2017, which is 52,500 tons more than in the same period of 2016.