Azerbaijani, Turkish officials observe joint drills in Nakhchivan (PHOTO)

2017-06-16 18:25 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 16

Trend:

Chairman of Nakhchivan’s Supreme Assembly Vasif Talibov, Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, and Commander of the Turkish Armed Forces Mechanized Brigade, Major General Ercan Ilhan observed the drills of the Azerbaijani and Turkish armed forces, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said.

The joint tactical drills started June 12 in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan under a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed between the governments of Azerbaijan and Turkey.

Along with the units of Azerbaijan’s Separate Combined Arms Army, about 5,000 personnel of Combined Arms Border Division, Combined Arms Operational Brigade and the Civil Defense Regiment, as well as more than 250 armored vehicles are involved in the joint drills.