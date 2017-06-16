IAEA’s safeguards expenditures up due to Iran program

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 16

By Emil Ilgar – Trend:

The UN’s nuclear body, International Atomic Energy Agency, has reported that the safeguards expenditures from its extrabudgetary contributions were €29.8 million in 2016, 10.9 percent more compared to 2015.

“This increase resulted mainly from the implementation of Iran’s Additional Protocol, verifying and monitoring Iran’s nuclear-related commitments as set out in the JCPOA and the Agency’s MOSAIC project,” IAEA reported June 16.

Regular Budget appropriation for 2016 was adjusted to €133.1 million.

IAEA has continued monitoring and verification in the Islamic Republic of Iran in relation to the nuclear-related measures set out in the Joint Plan of Action (JPA) until being informed, on January 19, 2016, by China, France, Germany, Russia, the UK, the US and Iran, the report said.