Ilham Aliyev receives Colombian FM (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 11:31)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 16

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Colombia Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar.

Colombian Foreign Minister Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar praised the opening of the Colombian Embassy in Azerbaijan, adding that they operate together with Peru and Mexico, member countries of the Pacific Alliance.

Hailing Azerbaijan’s huge opportunities, Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar underlined her country's readiness to work with Azerbaijan to boost the bilateral cooperation. She praised good political relations between Azerbaijan and Colombia, saying her country is keen to develop bilateral ties in other fields too.

Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar briefed the head of state on ongoing processes in her country, saying construction works started in Colombia after a peace agreement was reached as a result of a long-lasting conflict in the country. She added that a number of agricultural development projects were implemented in Colombia.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that the development of districts and agriculture is one of the key priority issues in Azerbaijan too, highlighting the reforms carried out in the country in this regard.

The sides hailed good opportunities for developing Azerbaijan-Colombia cooperation in a number of fields, including economy, agriculture, trade and tourism, and underlined both countries’ interest in expanding these ties.