Azerbaijan an important transit center in Eurasia: CIIS

2017-06-16 19:46 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 16

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Azerbaijan has become an important transit center in Eurasia, Xu Jian, vice president of the China Institute of International Studies, said at an international conference in Baku June 16.

“A number of important transport projects are being implemented with participation of Azerbaijan,” he said. “A container train was sent from China to Europe via Azerbaijan. The international North-South railway corridor project is also being implemented, which will allow transporting goods from northern Europe and Russia to the Persian Gulf countries and beyond.”

“Azerbaijan is an important country with the biggest economy, population and territory in the South Caucasus,” Xu Jian said, adding that the country plays a special role in China’s One Belt – One Road initiative.

Azerbaijan and China are actively cooperating, he said, adding that China is interested in building up this cooperation.

Xu Jian also said China is willing to support Azerbaijan in its efforts to diversify the economy. He added that China is ready to offer Azerbaijan both investments, and its technologies and innovations.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @E_Kosolapova