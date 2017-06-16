Ilham Aliyev receives EU Commissioner Johannes Hahn (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 11:18)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 16

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by EU Commissioner for the European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn.

The head of state recalled his recent visit to Brussels, saying fruitful discussions and negotiations were held during the trip. He noted that these negotiations once again demonstrated a joint approach to the issue of further expansion of bilateral cooperation.

President Ilham Aliyev described as symbolic the fact that the negotiations on a new agreement on Azerbaijan-EU partnership started the next day after the visit, adding that the negotiations successfully continue.

Describing Azerbaijan as a reliable partner for the EU, the head of state noted that this relationship is of strategic nature and is aimed at long-term targets. He noted that bilateral cooperation continues in an atmosphere of stability and security.

President Ilham Aliyev pointed out that the agenda of cooperation with the EU includes such a wide range of issues as political dialogue, economic cooperation, and the issues covering the energy sector, hailing Azerbaijan's readiness to make efforts to expand the bilateral ties.

EU Commissioner for the European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the National Salvation Day.

The EU commissioner described President Ilham Aliyev’s recent visit to Brussels as a success. He said that the negotiations on a partnership agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU started just after the visit, adding the negotiations continue in a constructive spirit. Emphasizing the importance of determining ways of addressing the issues that might affect bilateral relationship, Johannes Hahn underlined the mutual interest in developing bilateral ties in the years ahead.

He said the EU is interested that there is stability in the neighboring countries, adding that Azerbaijan plays an important role in the region and in a broader area in this regard.

They discussed the simplification of visa regime between Azerbaijan and the European Union, as well as the state of cooperation in the fields of energy and transportation, and hailed good prospects in these areas.

The sides also exchanged views on regional issues.