Helmut Kohl, Germany’s reunification chancellor, dies aged 87

2017-06-16

Helmut Kohl, the chancellor who presided over both German reunification and the creation of the eurozone, has died aged 87, The Guardian reported.

Kohl was a towering figure in European politics in the second half of the 20th century, serving as Germany’s chancellor for a record 16 years from 1982 to 1998. He was previously state president for Rhineland-Palatinate for seven years.

Kohl left active politics in 2002. After a fall in 2008 he suffered from impaired speech and used a wheelchair.