About 75% of Azerbaijan’s tax revenues came from non-oil sector in Jan.-May

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 16

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

About 75 percent of tax revenues in Azerbaijan in January-May 2017 accounted for the non-oil sector, Deputy Taxes Minister Ilkin Valiyev told reporters in Baku June 16.

He noted that in total tax revenues in January-May 2017 increased by more than 4 percent compared to the same period of 2016.

Tax revenues of Azerbaijan’s state budget reached almost 2.83 billion manats in January-May 2017, exceeding the forecast by 4.7 percent.

(1.7023 manats = $1 on June 16)