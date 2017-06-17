Turkish president talks Qatar with emir, French leader

In a phone call Friday with Qatari and French leaders, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged dialogue to help resolve the Gulf crisis over Qatar, according to a presidential source.

In a trilateral conversation with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and French President Emmanuel Macron, Erdogan brought up recent issues in the Gulf, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media, Anadolu reported.

The three exchanged views on the Qatar crisis with a view to immediately ease tension in the region, the source added.

The leaders reportedly stressed that only dialogue and negotiations will resolve the current tension, and called for support for efforts towards this end.

On June 5, five Arab countries -- Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Yemen -- abruptly cut diplomatic relations with Qatar, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism.

Qatar denied the accusations, calling the moves to isolate it diplomatically "unjustified”.