Arrest warrant out for former Istanbul police chief

2017-06-17 05:33 | www.trend.az | 1

A court in Istanbul issued an arrest warrant on Friday for former Istanbul police chief Huseyin Capkin and ex-governor of southwestern Denizli province Abdulkadir Demir over alleged links to Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), Anadolu reported.

The first hearing of the case will begin on Aug. 23.

Istanbul 30th Heavy Penal Court accepted the indictment submitted to the court by the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, which seeks three aggravated life sentences for 15 former government officials, including five governors, Demir and Capkin for suspected links to FETO.

Thirteen of the total suspects are in custody except for Capkin and Demir; the two had been released earlier but the court re-issued their arrest warrants.

Istanbul's former Governor Huseyin Avni Mutlu is also among the suspects who have been accused of attempting to abolish the constitutional order, attempting to overturn the Turkish parliament and oust the current government.

The 309-page indictment also accuses the suspects of being members of an armed terrorist organization; prosecutors seek an additional five to 10-year jail terms on this charge.

It seeks seven-and-a-half years to 15-year jail terms for eight suspects, including Mutlu for allegedly financing terrorism.

Three suspects are also accused of using the ByLock messenger app -- an encrypted smartphone software that authorities suspect FETO members used to communicate with each other.

According to the Turkish government, FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.