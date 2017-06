Vanuatu's president dies after sudden heart attack

2017-06-17 09:23 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 17

Trend:

Vanuatu's President Baldwin Lonsdale has died after suffering a sudden heart attack in the Pacific island nation's capital of Port Vila, ABC Online reports.

Baldwin, who had served as president since September 2014, died in the early hours of Saturday morning.