German EMS-Fehn-Group completes work on TAP

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 17

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

German EMS-Fehn-Group has successfully completed the delivery of pipes for the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) in Albania, said the message posted on the company’s website.

During a 15-months-period 135,000 tons of pipes and bends were discharged and transported without a single incident.

It took 15 shiploads to bring all pipes and bends for the 215 km long Albanian part of TAP from the German port of Brake to Durres in Albania. The pipes were discharged at the EMS APO terminal in the port of Durres and transferred from there to an intermediate storage area.

EMS-Fehn-Group is active in chartering, logistics, special transports, crane services, world-wide yacht transport, ship management (currently 16 vessels), stevedoring, terminal operations, warehousing, intra-logistics and crewing.

TAP is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union. The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

The pipeline will connect to the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) on the Turkish-Greek border, run through Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Italy’s south.

TAP will be 878 kilometers in length (Greece 550 kilometers, Albania 215 kilometers, Adriatic Sea 105 kilometers, and Italy 8 kilometers).

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

