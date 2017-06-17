Turkmenistan, Germany ink MoU in financial sector

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in Berlin between the Central Bank of Turkmenistan and German Savings Banks Foundation for International Cooperation (SBFIC), the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news service said June 17.

The document aims at deepening cooperation in the strengthening of the financial system and vocational training. The SBFIC is also a partner in holding the World Savings Day.

Cooperation with the Foundation started in 2012 when an SBFIC delegation paid the first working visit to Turkmenistan.

Since its foundation in 1992, the SBFIC has supported financial institutions in various countries, as well as small and medium enterprises.