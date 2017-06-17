Armenians break ceasefire with Azerbaijan using mortars

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 17

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 126 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said June 17.

Armenians were using 60-mm mortars.

The Azerbaijani army positions in the Kohnegishlag village of the Aghstafa district, Kamarli, Gaymagli, Farahli, Gushchu Ayrim, Gizilhajili villages of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located in the Shavarshavan, Barekamavan villages and on nameless heights of the Noyemberyan district, as well as in the Paravakar, Berkaber villages of the Ijevan district of Armenia.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions in the Munjuglu village and on nameless heights of the Tovuz district were shelled from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights of the Berd district of Armenia.

The Azerbaijani army positions on nameless heights of the Gadabay district also underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights of the Krasnoselsk district of Armenia.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani army positions were shelled from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of the Tartar district, Taghibayli, Bash Garvand, Abdinli, Garagashli, Kangarli, Sarijali, Marzili villages of the Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of the Khojavand district, Ashagi Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gobu Dilagarda, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of the Fuzuli district, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of the Jabrayil district, as well as from the positions located on nameless heights in the Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand and Fuzuli districts of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.