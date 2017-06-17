Iran, China to hold naval drills in Strait of Hormuz

2017-06-17 11:34 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 17

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Iran’s and China’s navies will hold joint military drills in Strait of Hormuz on June 18, Tasnim news agency reported.

China’s Navy fleet, including Chang Chun destroyer, Chao Hu replenishment ship, Jingzhou guided missile frigate and a helicopter, berthed in Iranian southern port of Bandar Abbas on June 15.

The Chinese fleet is visiting Iran to boost friendly relations between Tehran and Beijing and promote maritime collaboration.

During the upcoming drills, the two parties will display their military capabilities and share experience.

Earlier this month, the Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari announced that some 25 naval exercises had been planned to be held by the end of the current Iranian year (March 20, 2018).

Sayyari said that the naval exercises will be held in the Persian Gulf and Caspian Sea.

Iran regularly conducts various drills to enhance the defense capabilities of its armed forces and to test modern military tactics and equipment.

The Islamic Republic’s military program has always been a point of concern for the world powers as they often show strong reaction against the country's missile tests, in particular.

But Tehran has repeatedly announced that its military might poses no threat to other countries, reiterating that its defense doctrine is based on deterrence.