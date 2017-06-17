Iran, Switzerland hold new round of political talks

2017-06-17 12:26 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 17

By Fatih Karimov – Trend:

Iran and Switzerland held a second round of political talks in the Swiss city of Bern June 17, the Iranian Foreign Ministry reported.

Majid Takht Ravanchi, Iran’s deputy foreign minister, and Pascale Baeriswyl, state secretary at the Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs, discussed the progress in Tehran-Bern relations, achieved over the past year.

The two parties welcomed the progress in various fields, including the economic, political, scientific, educational and environmental cooperation over the past year, underlining the need for more efforts to broaden the ties and using new opportunities.

They also discussed fighting against terrorism as a “global threat.”

During the meeting, Takht Ravanchi underlined that Iran’s policy is based on cooperation for regional peace and stability and preventing escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

The first round of political talks was held between Takht Ravanchi and Swiss Foreign Minister Didier Burkhalter in Bern last June.