Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2017-06-17 13:51 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 17

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) decreased by 0.0001 manats, or 0.0059 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70225 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

June 5

1.7021

June 12

1.7022

June 6

1.7021

June 13

1.7022

June 7

1.7022

June 14

1.7023

June 8

1.7022

June 15

-

June 9

1.7022

June 16

1.7023

Average weekly

1.70216

Average weekly

1.70225

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA increased by 0.0105 manats or 0.5504 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 1.9048 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

June 5

1.9177

June 12

1.9076

June 6

1.9180

June 13

1.9053

June 7

1.9174

June 14

1.9092

June 8

1.9162

June 15

-

June 9

1.9076

June 16

1.8971

Average weekly

1.91538

Average weekly

1.9048

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA increased by 0.0004 manats or 1.3423 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02975 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

June 5

0.0301

June 12

0.0298

June 6

0.0302

June 13

0.0299

June 7

0.0301

June 14

0.0299

June 8

0.0299

June 15

-

June 9

0.0299

June 16

0.0294

Average weekly

0.03004

Average weekly

0.02975

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA decreased by 0.0019 manats or 0.3948 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.483075 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

June 5

0.4853

June 12

0.4813

June 6

0.4834

June 13

0.4842

June 7

0.4847

June 14

0.4836

June 8

0.4800

June 15

-

June 9

0.4830

June 16

0.4832

Average weekly

0.48328

Average weekly

0.483075

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 22.3691 manats or 1.0366 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2149.258525 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

June 5

2170.0924

June 12

2157.9896

June 6

2178.6029

June 13

2155.1214

June 7

2201.7957

June 14

2148.3026

June 8

2197.5402

June 15

-

June 9

2167.0708

June 16

2135.6205

Average weekly

2183.0204

Average weekly

2149.258525

