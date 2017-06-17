Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
2017-06-17 13:51 | www.trend.az | 0
Baku, Azerbaijan, June 17
By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:
The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) decreased by 0.0001 manats, or 0.0059 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70225 AZN/USD.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
June 5
|
1.7021
|
June 12
|
1.7022
|
June 6
|
1.7021
|
June 13
|
1.7022
|
June 7
|
1.7022
|
June 14
|
1.7023
|
June 8
|
1.7022
|
June 15
|
-
|
June 9
|
1.7022
|
June 16
|
1.7023
|
Average weekly
|
1.70216
|
Average weekly
|
1.70225
The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA increased by 0.0105 manats or 0.5504 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 1.9048 manats.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
June 5
|
1.9177
|
June 12
|
1.9076
|
June 6
|
1.9180
|
June 13
|
1.9053
|
June 7
|
1.9174
|
June 14
|
1.9092
|
June 8
|
1.9162
|
June 15
|
-
|
June 9
|
1.9076
|
June 16
|
1.8971
|
Average weekly
|
1.91538
|
Average weekly
|
1.9048
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA increased by 0.0004 manats or 1.3423 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02975 manats.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
June 5
|
0.0301
|
June 12
|
0.0298
|
June 6
|
0.0302
|
June 13
|
0.0299
|
June 7
|
0.0301
|
June 14
|
0.0299
|
June 8
|
0.0299
|
June 15
|
-
|
June 9
|
0.0299
|
June 16
|
0.0294
|
Average weekly
|
0.03004
|
Average weekly
|
0.02975
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA decreased by 0.0019 manats or 0.3948 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.483075 manats.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
June 5
|
0.4853
|
June 12
|
0.4813
|
June 6
|
0.4834
|
June 13
|
0.4842
|
June 7
|
0.4847
|
June 14
|
0.4836
|
June 8
|
0.4800
|
June 15
|
-
|
June 9
|
0.4830
|
June 16
|
0.4832
|
Average weekly
|
0.48328
|
Average weekly
|
0.483075
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 22.3691 manats or 1.0366 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2149.258525 manats.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
June 5
|
2170.0924
|
June 12
|
2157.9896
|
June 6
|
2178.6029
|
June 13
|
2155.1214
|
June 7
|
2201.7957
|
June 14
|
2148.3026
|
June 8
|
2197.5402
|
June 15
|
-
|
June 9
|
2167.0708
|
June 16
|
2135.6205
|
Average weekly
|
2183.0204
|
Average weekly
|
2149.258525