Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2017-06-17 13:51 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 17

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) decreased by 0.0001 manats, or 0.0059 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70225 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate June 5 1.7021 June 12 1.7022 June 6 1.7021 June 13 1.7022 June 7 1.7022 June 14 1.7023 June 8 1.7022 June 15 - June 9 1.7022 June 16 1.7023 Average weekly 1.70216 Average weekly 1.70225

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA increased by 0.0105 manats or 0.5504 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 1.9048 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate June 5 1.9177 June 12 1.9076 June 6 1.9180 June 13 1.9053 June 7 1.9174 June 14 1.9092 June 8 1.9162 June 15 - June 9 1.9076 June 16 1.8971 Average weekly 1.91538 Average weekly 1.9048

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA increased by 0.0004 manats or 1.3423 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.02975 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate June 5 0.0301 June 12 0.0298 June 6 0.0302 June 13 0.0299 June 7 0.0301 June 14 0.0299 June 8 0.0299 June 15 - June 9 0.0299 June 16 0.0294 Average weekly 0.03004 Average weekly 0.02975

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA decreased by 0.0019 manats or 0.3948 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.483075 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate June 5 0.4853 June 12 0.4813 June 6 0.4834 June 13 0.4842 June 7 0.4847 June 14 0.4836 June 8 0.4800 June 15 - June 9 0.4830 June 16 0.4832 Average weekly 0.48328 Average weekly 0.483075

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 22.3691 manats or 1.0366 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2149.258525 manats.