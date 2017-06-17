IFAS executive committee created in Ashgabat

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 17

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

An executive committee of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) was created in Turkmenistan, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reported June 17.

A corresponding decree was signed by IFAS president, President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at a government meeting.

Berdimuhamedov noted that IFAS is a universal platform for interaction of regional countries for overcoming the Aral Sea crisis and improving the environmental and socio-economic situation in the Aral Sea basin.

Turkmenistan will be chairing the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea in 2017-2019.