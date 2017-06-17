Azerbaijani Defense Ministry talks current situation on front line

2017-06-17 14:32 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 17

Trend:

Six Armenian soldiers were eliminated as a result of resolute measures taken in response to the ongoing provocations of the Armenian armed forces, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement June 17.

“Units of the Armenian army constantly commit provocations on the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops in the territory of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh,” according to the statement.

“The enemy continues to fire at positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and settlements along the front line using large-caliber weapons and artillery.”

On June 15, the Azerbaijani army suffered losses while preventing another Armenian provocation. As a result of resolute retaliatory measures, six Armenian soldiers were killed and a number of soldiers were wounded on June 15-16.

“Such actions of the enemy will be resolutely suppressed and the responsibility for the losses will fall on the military-political leadership of Armenia,” Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has warned.