Azerbaijani oil prices for June 12-16

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 17

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan’s Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $47.82 per barrel on June 12-16 or $1.18 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price of AZERI LT was $49.03 per barrel, while the lowest price was $47.06 per barrel during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports - Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO), exported from Azerbaijan via the Novorossiysk port, was $45.17 per barrel on June 12-16 or $0.84 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $46.25 per barrel and the lowest price was $44.51 per barrel on June 12-16.

Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia’s Novorossiysk port.

Average price of Brent Dated was $46.34 per barrel on June 12-16 or $1.08 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price for Brent was $47.43 per barrel and the lowest price was $45.62 during the period.

