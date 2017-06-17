Wheat harvesting underway in Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 17

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend

Turkmen farmers fulfilled the state order for wheat production by 25 percent as of June 16, the Turkmen government said.

The wheat harvesting started on June 7 in four of five provinces in Turkmenistan. Some 400,000 tons of wheat have been harvested.

Some 1,600 tons of grain are planned to be collected from a ​​760,000 hectare area in Turkmenistan this year. Turkmenistan obtained a special award by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations for the achievements in ensuring food security.