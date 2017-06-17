Ilham Aliyev extends condolences to Angela Merkel

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has extended his condolences to Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Angela Merkel.

"I was deeply saddened by the news of the death of outstanding statesman, public and political figure, former Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Helmut Kohl," said President Aliyev in his letter.

"On the occasion of this heavy loss, on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, family and relatives of the late former Chancellor and the people of Germany." he added.