Turkish forces kill 2 PKK terrorists in Northern Iraq

2017-06-17

Two PKK terrorists were killed by a drone strike during a security operation in northern Iraq on Saturday, Anadolu reported.

According to a statement issued by the Turkish General Staff, Turkish security forces used drones to target PKK terrorists in the Nirva Seytu Mountain region.

Meanwhile, two Turkish soldiers were seriously injured by makeshift explosives planted in the same area.

The injured soldiers were taken to Hakkari State Hospital.

More than 1,200 people, including security force personnel and civilians, have lost their lives since the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU -- resumed its decades-old armed campaign in July 2015.