Two earthquakes rattle Aegean Sea

2017-06-18 01:44 | www.trend.az | 1

A pair of earthquakes shook Aegean Sea, western Turkey late Saturday, Anadolu reported citing Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

One quake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale hit at 10.33 p.m. local time (1933GMT) while a second one measuring 5.3 struck 17 minutes later at 10.50 p.m. (1950GMT), AFAD said on its website.

No casualties or structural damage have been reported so far.

Last week, the region was rattled by a 6.2-magnitude quake which struck coastal Izmir's Karaburun district at 3.28 p.m. local time (1228GMT) at a depth of 22.98 kilometers (14 miles).