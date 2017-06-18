At least 7 US servicemen injured in ‘insider attack’ in Afghanistan

A shooting incident at Camp Shaheen, headquarters of the 209 Corps of the Afghan National Army, inflicted injuries to seven US servicemen, NATO's Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan said Saturday, Sputnik reported.

Earlier in the day, the mission issued a statement, saying that the attack, which took place at 2 p.m. local time (approximately 9:30 GMT) killed one Afghan serviceman and wounded another.

"UPDATE: Seven U.S. service members wounded, evacuated for treatment. Insider attack Camp Shaheen, Mazar-e Sharif under investigation," the mission wrote on its Twitter account.

​The US-led NATO mission in Afghanistan formally ended its operations in December 2014 after a presence in the country since 2001 to help local authorities defeat the Taliban Islamist movement. The NATO-led Resolute Support mission, focused on training, advising and assisting Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) and Afghan Security Institution (ASI) organization, was launched on January 1, 2015.