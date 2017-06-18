Blast leaves one dead, several injured in Colombia's capital Bogotá

2017-06-18 04:52 | www.trend.az | 1

An explosion in Colombian capital killed one person and injured several, Sputnik reported.

An explosion in the Centro Andino shopping center in Colombia's capital of Bogotá killed one person and injured eleven. Bogota Mayor Enrique Penalosa announced that it was a terrorist attack.

"A coward terrorist attack in Centro Andino hurts me. There is one woman dead and… 11 injured," Penalosa wrote on Twitter.

Penalosa also said that the victim was a 23-year-old French woman.