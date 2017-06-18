Bus accident in Saudi Arabia leaves 2 pilgrims dead, over 30 injured

An accident involving a bus carrying pilgrims left two people dead and 36 injured in Saudi Arabia, Sputniik reported citing local media.

According to El Watan media outlet, the accident occurred near the city of Medina in the country's west. The bus was carrying over 40 pilgrims from a number of Asian countries.

The victims were taken to a local hospital. The reasons behind the accident have not been known yet.