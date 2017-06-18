Small plane crashes in southwestern France, leaving 2 people dead

A small plane crashed in the French southwestern department of Tarn-et-Garonne, leaving two people dead, Sputnik reported citing local media.

The plane crashed into a field late on Saturday, according to France Info media outlet. The firefighters were immediately called to the scene of the tragedy, though no fire outbreak took place.

Earlier in June, the Second World War aircraft that participated in an airshow in northern France crashed during takeoff. The spectators attending the airshow managed to rescue the pilot.