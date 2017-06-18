Forest fire in central Portugal leaves 24 people dead

2017-06-18 07:15 | www.trend.az | 0

A total of 24 people died in forest fire in central Portugal, country's Prime Minister Antonio Costa said Sunday, Sputnik reported.

"We confirm that 24 people died, probably the death toll is higher, though it is impossible to confirm this at the moment," Costa was quoted as saying by Publico media outlet.

According to previous reports, the forest fire left 19 people dead, at least 20 injured and two missing.

The extremely hot weather in Portugal led to fire outbreak in the municipality of Pedrogao Grande on Saturday. The flames quickly spread to four different directions, damaging several settlements.