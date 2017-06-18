Roadside bomb blast kills police officer, injures 4 people in Cairo

A roadside bomb went off near el-Maadi district of Cairo, killing one police officer and injuring four other people, the Egyptian Interior Ministry said in a statement on Sunday, Sputnik reported.

According to the ministry's statement, published on Facebook, the bomb targeted a police vehicle which was carrying a group of police officers and conscripts.

Among those injured were three conscripts and a police officer, all the victims were taken to hospital.

Egypt has recently witnessed a number of roadside bomb attacks. In April, two separate explosions of roadside bombs in the Egyptian Sinai peninsula left two Egypt police officers dead and one civilian injured.