AZ EN RU TR

Roadside bomb blast kills police officer, injures 4 people in Cairo

2017-06-18 07:44 | www.trend.az | 1

A roadside bomb went off near el-Maadi district of Cairo, killing one police officer and injuring four other people, the Egyptian Interior Ministry said in a statement on Sunday, Sputnik reported.

According to the ministry's statement, published on Facebook, the bomb targeted a police vehicle which was carrying a group of police officers and conscripts.

Among those injured were three conscripts and a police officer, all the victims were taken to hospital.

Egypt has recently witnessed a number of roadside bomb attacks. In April, two separate explosions of roadside bombs in the Egyptian Sinai peninsula left two Egypt police officers dead and one civilian injured.

Bu kateqoriyadaki digər xəbərlər

Son xəbərlər