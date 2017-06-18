Azerbaijan’s direct investments abroad exceed $531M

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 17

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s net financial assets amounted to $2.35 billion in January-March 2017 that is by $3.06 billion (23.2 percent) less than in January-March 2016, according to the payment balance posted on the website of the country’s Central Bank (CBA).

According to the payment balance, during the reporting period, net financial assets were formed through direct investments made by Azerbaijan abroad ($531.5 million), portfolio investments ($28.8 million) and other capital investments ($1.84 billion).

Thus, $453.2 million of direct investments were made in the oil and gas sector by Azerbaijan, $78.3 million – were made in other spheres.

Other investments include trade loans and advances ($748.4 billion), loans ($14.2 million), deposits and cash ($1.08 billion).

Net financial liabilities of Azerbaijan totaled $2.65 billion during the period. Meanwhile, $940.6 million account for direct investments attracted for the country’s economy, $955.5 million – for portfolio investments, $758.3 million – other investments.

Around 67.3 percent ($633.1 million) of direct investments were made in Azerbaijan’s oil and gas sector, while the remaining $307.5 million – were made in other spheres.

Other investments include trade loans and advances ($23.5 million), loans ($762 million), deposits and cash ($27.2 million).

