Armenians break ceasefire with Azerbaijan using mortars

2017-06-18 11:25 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 18

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 118 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said June 18.

Armenians were using 60 and 82 millimeter mortars (56 shells).

The Azerbaijani army positions in the Ferehli, Gushchu Ayrim, Mazam, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh district, in Aghdam, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz district and Zamanli village of Gadabay district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located in the Shavarshavan, Voskevan villages of Noyemberyan district, in Berkaber village of Ijevan district, in Chinari, Aygedzor villages of Berd district and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk district of Armenia.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani army positions were shelled from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt villages of Terter district, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Novruzlu, Yusifjanlı, Marzili villages of Aghdam district, Ashaghi Veysalli, Garvand, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli district, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil district, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Aghdam and Fuzuli district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.