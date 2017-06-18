Vice-president warns against water shortage in Iran

2017-06-18 16:28 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 18

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iran’s First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri has termed the issue of water shortage in the country serious calling for modifying the consumption patterns.

“The country’s water shortage is serious. We must protect the country’s water resources through modifying the patterns of consumption and harvest,” the official said through a Twitter post on June 18.

The energy ministry earlier in May reported that the country’s dam reservoir input reached 32.69 billion cubic meters during the current crop year, which began Sept. 22, 2016.

According to the report, the figure indicates a 15 percent fall compared to same period of preceding year.

Official IRNA news agency on Sunday suggested that up to 90 percent of the country’s water goes to agricultural sector which must be controlled.