Iran avenges Daesh terror by missile attack (VIDEO)

2017-06-19 00:02 | www.trend.az | 1

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps has launched missiles at Daesh Takfiris' headquarters in Syria’s Dayr al-Zawr, Press TV reported.

The IRGC announced on Sunday that the medium-range ground-to-ground missiles were launched from Iran’s western provinces of Kermanshah and Kordestan in response to the recent Daesh-claimed terror attacks in Tehran, which killed 18 people and injured 50 more.

The IRGC noted that a large number of terrorists have been killed in the attacks in which a large amount of terrorist weapons, ammunition, and systems were also destroyed.

“The spilling of innocent blood will not go unanswered," said the IRGC in a statement.

The unofficial footage below released on social media shows what is reported to be one of the missiles being launched from one of Iran’s western provinces.

On June 7, gunmen mounted almost simultaneous assaults on Iran’s Parliament and the Mausoleum of the late Founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini.

The Daesh Takfiri terrorist group claimed responsibility for the assaults. Iran has arrested dozens of terrorists since the Tehran attacks.