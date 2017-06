British police say there are casualties after reports of vehicle colliding with pedestrians

British police said they were called to reports of a vehicle colliding with pedestrians in North London and that there were a number of casualties, Reuters reported.

One person has been arrested, London's Metropolitan Police said. LBC radio said there were reports a van had driven into a crowd of people in Finsbury Park.

Story still developing