Major road accident in Turkey: about 50 injured

2017-06-19 09:24 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A road accident involving a passenger bus has occurred in Turkey’s Corum province in the north of the country, the province police reported.

According to preliminary information, 48 people were injured as a result of the accident.

The driver lost control over the bus and it fell into the gorge, said the report.

It is also reported that all the wounded are citizens of Turkey.

“The wounded have been taken to the nearest hospitals,” the police reported.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu