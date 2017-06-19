Iran, Azerbaijan took big steps to expand relations in past 25 years - Rouhani

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

“I gratefully received your congratulatory letter on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan,” Hassan Rouhani said to Ilham Aliyev in the letter. “I also offer my heartfelt congratulations to Your Excellency on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries.”

“In the past 25 years, the two friendly and fraternal countries, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, have taken big steps to expand relations to our common benefit and based on mutual respect,” said the letter. “I express my confidence that given our peoples` common interests, good neighborly relations between the two countries will further deepen through our increased efforts to ensure our interests at bilateral, regional and international levels.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to pray to Allah the Almighty for your robust health and success and for prosperity and well-being of the government and people of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” the Iranian president said.