Brother of Turkish opposition’s leader on hunger strike

2017-06-19 10:19 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Celal Kilicdaroglu, the brother of Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the Turkish opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), went on a hunger strike, the country’s media reported June 19.

It is noted that Celal Kilicdaroglu did it in protest against his brother’s support for the Gulen movement.

Fethullah Gulen, living in the US, is accused of being involved in the military coup attempt in Turkey July 15, 2016.

On July 15, 2016 Turkish authorities said a military coup attempt took place in the country as a group of servicemen announced about transition of power to them. However, the rebelling servicemen started to surrender July 16 and Turkish authorities said the coup attempt failed.

The death toll as a result of the military coup attempt was over 200 people.

