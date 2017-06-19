Pakistan interested in boosting trade with Uzbekistan

2017-06-19 10:24 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Pakistani Ambassador-designate to Uzbekistan Dr Irfan Yousaf Shams urged traders to explore business opportunities in Central Asian countries, and Uzbekistan in particular, Associated Press of Pakistan news agency reported.

He made such a statement addressing traders at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) in Pakistan June 18.

Irfan Yousaf Shams said Pakistan and Uzbekistan were enjoying cordial and friendly relations, adding that the governments of both the countries agreed to enhance bilateral trade volume to $300 million during next five years.

Meanwhile RCCI President Raja Amer Iqbal said bilateral trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan was relatively low – at $26 million.