Baku Higher Oil School is one of most prestigious in Azerbaijan, says prospective student earning 700 points

2017-06-19

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

Trend:

Abdulla Askerzada was born in Ganja. From 2006 to 2012, he studied at Ganja secondary school N31.

Then he earned best marks at entrance exams to Azerbaijani-Turkish private lyceum of Ganja and this success entitled him to study at lyceum free of charge. While studying, Abdulla participated in all summer schools and academic contests as well as in competitions in volleyball and chess. Having earned 700 points at the entrance exams to universities for 2017/2018 academic year, Abdulla chose Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) to study Process Automation Engineering.

– How did you manage to earn 700 points? Do you think someone needs to have a special talent? Or is it just a bit of luck?

– To earn 700 points at the entrance exams, it is necessary to do well at school from the very beginning. And I cannot say I got this score just because I was lucky. On the other side, it could be a bit of luck that I happily avoided making mechanical errors, which I certainly could have made.

– How did the exams go? What impressions did they leave on you? What would you tell about the time before and after the exams?

– The entrance exams were organized well. Of course, I was nervous before the exams, but as soon as I started answering the exam questions, I forgot about everything but them. Actually, the questions were easy. It took me an hour to answer all of them, and then I even had time to double check if the answers were correct. Although I was pretty sure that I made no mistakes, I was slightly worried nevertheless.

– Why have you chosen the BHOS and this particular field of study? What goals have you set?

– Actually, I decided to obtain my higher education at BHOS, when I was tenth-grade schoolboy. At that time, I already knew that I would choose the First Group specialities. BHOS is one of the most prestigious higher educational institutions in Azerbaijan. As far as I know, the teaching and learning process there is arranged in accordance to high international standards. I like technology and science, especially physics and mathematics, so I have chosen the Process Automation Engineering faculty to apply my knowledge and skills.

– What is your biggest dream?

– I have many wishes. But my biggest dream is to get excellent education and become a highly qualified specialist.

– How do you see yourself in a few years? What are your plans for future?

– I want to obtain Bachelor degree at BHOS and then I am going to continue my studies and pursue Master degree abroad. I would like to learn my profession very well and succeed in my professional career.