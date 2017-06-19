AZAL opens Baku-Bangkok direct flight

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

Azerbaijan Airlines starts operating regular passenger flights from Baku to the capital of Thailand - Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi International Airport) starting October 29. It should be noted that this is the first regular direct passenger flight from the capital of Azerbaijan to Southeast Asia.

Flights from Baku to Bangkok will be operated on Tuesdays and Sundays with comfortable Boeing-767 airplanes with economy class and VIP Club cabins. Return flights from Bangkok to Baku will depart on Wednesdays and Mondays.

New flights to Bangkok will be conveniently docked with other flights of Azerbaijan Airlines, which will allow to plan transfers from Europe and CIS countries via Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which, according to the prestigious British agency Skytrax, was named the best airport in the territory of the post-Soviet space.

The price also includes free baggage (up to 23 kg) and a full range of cold and hot onboard meals.

Air tickets can be booked on the website of the company www.azal.az, purchased at AZAL sales offices and official sales agencies.

Bangkok is one of the main tourist centers in the region. Annually millions of tourists from many countries of the world, especially from Western Europe and the CIS countries visit the city. Bangkok is able to satisfy the most demanding tastes: those who are interested in the mysterious culture of the East, and those who love entertainment. There are many hotels of the various level in the city, so tourists from all strata of the population can relax here.

Passengers can take advantage of AZAL Miles frequent-flyer program on these flights.

Detailed information about AZAL Miles frequent-flyer program is available at: www.miles.azal.az. Online registration is available for those who are not a member of the program yet. Points for the flight may be credited automatically in case AZAL Miles member unique number will be entered in the appropriate filed while purchasing online.

