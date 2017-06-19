MP: UNEC to be included into list of world’s most prestigious universities soon (PHOTO)

2017-06-19 11:35 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

Trend:

The “Open Door” day has taken place at UNEC. Appeals made by the academic staff of the university, students, parents and the public representatives as well were heard within the “Open Door” devoted to the Summer Exam Session.

Besides UNEC Rector, Professor Adalat Muradov Member of Parliament Fazil Mustafa, Deputy General Director of the Information Agency “Trend” Arzu Naghiyev and correspondent of the “525th newspaper” Sevinj Garayev participated in the “Open Door” held every Saturday to provide the transparency and objectivity within the Summer Exam Session. UNEC Rector gave instructions to structural units in connection with the solution of problems operatively within the meeting heard 30 appeals.

F.Mustafa said to provide openness of trainings, exams and “Open Doors” in higher education institutions for public representatives is a clear example of the integration into the world education system: “UNEC is successfully moving forward in this area. We are monitoring positive trends both in its transformation into a research center and construction of student satisfaction. I am sure that UNEC will include its name into the list of the world’s prestigious universities in a short period of time.”

A.Naghiyev noted the kind of meetings are important factors in terms of ensuring transparency, development of relations between the students and the rector and increasing university’s reputation in the higher education institutions: “As a member of UNEC Public Control Board I have been attending the third exam session. My observations, analysis give ground to say that the level of education is being increased every term and the quality of exams is rising”.

Note that the “Open Door” days held by UNEC Rector will go on until the end of the Summer Exam Session every Saturday.

UNEC is the brand of Azerbaijan State University of Economics. The brand of UNEC has been registered and patented by the State Committee on Standardization, Metrology and Patent on January 21 2016.