Azerbaijani Armed Forces start large-scale drills (VIDEO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 19

Azerbaijani Armed Forces have started large-scale operational and tactical exercises to check the combat readiness of their troops, organize the command and control of forces and assets, as well as their interoperability, the country’s Defense Ministry said in a message.

Up to 23,000 military personnel, up to 120 tanks and armored vehicles, up to 180 rocket artillery systems of different caliber, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, up to 30 combat aircraft for various purposes, as well as new electronic reconnaissance assets and unmanned aerial vehicles are involved in the exercises, the message said.